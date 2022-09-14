TokenSwap (TP) Trading 13.3% Higher This Week

TokenSwap (TP) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One TokenSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $4,352.00 and approximately $23,119.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

TokenSwap Profile

TokenSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

