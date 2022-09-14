TomoChain Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $44.28 million and $3.46 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,649,825 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

