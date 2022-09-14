Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded by Cormark to “Buy”

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$157.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

