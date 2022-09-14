Toroso Investments LLC Buys 6,076 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $70,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 990,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

