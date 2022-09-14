Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,205 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.