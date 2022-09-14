Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in JD.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com Profile

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

