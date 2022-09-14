Toroso Investments LLC Has $13.57 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,762,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter Price Performance

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -208.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

