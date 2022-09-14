Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

