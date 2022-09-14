Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,475 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 4.5 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.