Toroso Investments LLC Sells 34,402 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,402 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $37,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.