Total Crypto Market Cap Token Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (TCAP)

Total Crypto Market Cap Token (TCAP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Total Crypto Market Cap Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Total Crypto Market Cap Token has a market cap of $1.84 million and $82,333.00 worth of Total Crypto Market Cap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Total Crypto Market Cap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $113.76 or 0.00558616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,363.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065424 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00075210 BTC.

Total Crypto Market Cap Token Profile

Total Crypto Market Cap Token (TCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s total supply is 16,207 coins. The Reddit community for Total Crypto Market Cap Token is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Buying and Selling Total Crypto Market Cap Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TCAP gives holders real-time price exposure to the total cryptocurrency market cap. It's a new, 250% fully backed, fully collateralized asset that’s both audited and accurately representative of the entire cryptocurrency complex by total market capitalization. “

According to CryptoCompare, "TCAP gives holders real-time price exposure to the total cryptocurrency market cap. It's a new, 250% fully backed, fully collateralized asset that's both audited and accurately representative of the entire cryptocurrency complex by total market capitalization."

