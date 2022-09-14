ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 752,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,471 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Down 7.0 %

TBLT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $92.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.10.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 62.73% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

