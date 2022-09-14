TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $128,095,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TPG by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. Analysts predict that TPG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

