Traders Purchase High Volume of ADT Call Options (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 12,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,734% compared to the typical volume of 685 call options.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $206,151,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ADT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ADT by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 221,289 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

