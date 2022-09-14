Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 27,966 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,976 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

