Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 65,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,126 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

