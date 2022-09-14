Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 197,977 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 147,001 put options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

