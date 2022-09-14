Tranchess (CHESS) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and $5.65 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess’ launch date was June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official website is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

