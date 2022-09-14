TRAVA.FINANCE Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $323,405.34 and $135,526.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 718,367,120 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
Receive News & Updates for TRAVA.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAVA.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.