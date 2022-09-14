Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 102.6% in August

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPRKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,290.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.