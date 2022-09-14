Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Million

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00005356 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $385,267.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.87 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,116.64 or 1.00365723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars.

