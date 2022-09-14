Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. Tribe has a total market cap of $106.08 million and $2.67 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 331.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.02079206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00819822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020703 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.