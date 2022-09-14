trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.70

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of trivago

trivago Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 50.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,674,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 564,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 91.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 21.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

