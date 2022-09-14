trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.70

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.
trivago Price Performance
TRVG stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
Institutional Trading of trivago
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
