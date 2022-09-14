Trodl Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,984.00 (TRO)

Trodl (TRO) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Trodl has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Trodl has a market cap of $35,747.39 and $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.
Trodl Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Trodl
