Trodl Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,984.00 (TRO)

Trodl (TRO) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Trodl has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Trodl has a market cap of $35,747.39 and $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trodl alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Trodl Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trodl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trodl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trodl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.