TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given New $2.25 Price Target at DA Davidson

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of TRUE stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.64.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
