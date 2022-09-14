TrueChain Price Tops $0.0152 (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $1.21 million and $432,787.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,048.49 or 0.99997714 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.53 or 0.99972975 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00124537 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058042 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012531 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00405564 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.
TrueChain Coin Profile
TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.
