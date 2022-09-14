TrueDeck Market Capitalization Reaches $37,329.98 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $37,329.98 and approximately $11,274.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 258.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

