TrueFi (TRU) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $34.75 million and $3.10 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

