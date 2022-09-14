TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $141.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,918.42 or 0.99996760 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.82 or 1.00043938 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012613 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065623 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00076710 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,367,407 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
