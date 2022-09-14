TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $141.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,918.42 or 0.99996760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.82 or 1.00043938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00076710 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,367,407 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

