Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lowered by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,386,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,845,310 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,064,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 141,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

