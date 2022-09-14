Trumpcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

