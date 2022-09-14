Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.0365

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $3,768.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.70 or 0.08022354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00188798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00299186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00752570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00593178 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

