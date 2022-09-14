Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,038,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Stock Performance

Shares of UBQU opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Ubiquitech Software alerts:

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.