UBIX.Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $376,979.00 (UBX)

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. UBIX.Network has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $376,979.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.
About UBIX.Network
UBIX.Network launched on January 3rd, 2017. UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network. The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network.
Buying and Selling UBIX.Network
