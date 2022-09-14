UBS Group Reiterates €210.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

ETR DB1 opened at €171.60 ($175.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €161.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a fifty-two week high of €175.90 ($179.49).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

