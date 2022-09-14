Uhive Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,723.00 (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Uhive has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $77,723.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uhive has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Uhive was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uhive’s official website is www.uhive.com. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

