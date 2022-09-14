Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UELKY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of UELKY stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

