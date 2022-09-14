Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $123.20 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ultra has a total market cap of $123.20 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,096.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00585261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00256710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

