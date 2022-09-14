Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,992.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $876,893.07 and $115,992.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013073 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013317 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

