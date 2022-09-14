Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UNICY opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $9.30.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Unicharm had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

