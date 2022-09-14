Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $267.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
