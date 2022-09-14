Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.65. Unico American shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,011 shares changing hands.
Unico American Stock Up 7.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.
Unico American Company Profile
Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unico American (UNAM)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.