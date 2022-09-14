Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.65. Unico American shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,011 shares changing hands.

Unico American Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Unico American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.