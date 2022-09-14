UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Down 58.4% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $4,251.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030529 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
