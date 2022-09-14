UniDex (UNIDX) Price Hits $1.19

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One UniDex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. UniDex has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $20,690.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

