Unido EP Market Capitalization Hits $862,660.06 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $862,660.06 and approximately $33,589.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 258.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
