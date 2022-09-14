Unido EP Market Capitalization Hits $862,660.06 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $862,660.06 and approximately $33,589.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 258.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

