Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $10.53. Unifi shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 118,685 shares traded.
Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
