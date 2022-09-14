Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $10.53. Unifi shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 118,685 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Unifi Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

About Unifi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 82.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

See Also

