Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $31.86 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00034896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00094124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00068802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007746 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

