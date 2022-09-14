Uniform Fiscal Object 1-Day Volume Tops $20,523.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.Telegram | Discord”

