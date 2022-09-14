Unifty Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $138,968.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 517% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00824668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

