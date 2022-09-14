UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Achieves $7.78 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $6.58 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

